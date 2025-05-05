Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II taxies to its new home, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. It is one of two fifth-generation fighters to arrive at the base as part of the new Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)