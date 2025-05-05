Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class Samantha Valle-Colin, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals in an Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II to its new home, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The aircraft is one of two fifth-generation fighters to arrive at the base as part of the new Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9023145
    VIRIN: 250430-F-OC707-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2171
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New F-35 test force stands up

