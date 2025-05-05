Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group commander, talks with Airman 1st Class Samantha Valle-Colin, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The pilot brought an F-35A Lightning II to the base as part of the new Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9023148
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-OC707-1011
|Resolution:
|3000x2285
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.