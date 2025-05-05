Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group commander, talks with Airman 1st Class Samantha Valle-Colin, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The pilot brought an F-35A Lightning II to the base as part of the new Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)