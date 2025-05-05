DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, stands by the DC United Football Club field before the opening ceremony at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. Crowley tossed the ceremonial coin that decided the first kick during the DC United vs. Colorado Rapids match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)