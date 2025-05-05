DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard present the colors during the national anthem prior to a DC United Football Club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard to participate in their Military Appreciation Night and honored veterans in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)