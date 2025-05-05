Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 4 of 6]

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard present the colors during the national anthem prior to a DC United Football Club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard to participate in their Military Appreciation Night and honored veterans in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 9022784
    VIRIN: 250503-F-NB608-1279
    Resolution: 2975x2234
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    DC United
    MLS
    Audi Field

