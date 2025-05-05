DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the 11th Operations Group, participate in the opening ceremony coin toss for a DC United Football club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited JBAB leadership to conduct the ceremonial coin flip that decided which team will have the first kick, and military members to participate in their Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)