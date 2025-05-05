From right, U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the 11th Operations Group, participate in the opening ceremony coin toss for a DC United Football club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited JBAB leadership to conduct the ceremonial coin flip that decided which team will have the first kick, and military members to participate in their Military Appreciation Night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9022783
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-NB608-1264
|Resolution:
|5677x3785
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.