DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nery Rivera, a relocations technician assigned to the 11th Force Support Squadron, prepares to participate in the DC United Football Club opening ceremony at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. Rivera was the DC United standard bearer and planted the club's flag on the field before the match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)