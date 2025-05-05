U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nery Rivera, a relocations technician assigned to the 11th Force Support Squadron, prepares to participate in the DC United Football Club opening ceremony at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. Rivera was the DC United standard bearer and planted the club's flag on the field before the match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9022785
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-NB608-1113
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.