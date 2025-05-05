Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 5 of 6]

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nery Rivera, a relocations technician assigned to the 11th Force Support Squadron, prepares to participate in the DC United Football Club opening ceremony at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. Rivera was the DC United standard bearer and planted the club's flag on the field before the match. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 08:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
