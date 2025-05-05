Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

    DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the 11th Operations Group, stand with team captains and referee officials after the opening ceremony coin toss for the DC United Football club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited members from JBAB to honor our nation’s past and current military members during their military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

