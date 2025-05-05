DC United Football hosts Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Catrell Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the 11th Operations Group, stand with team captains and referee officials after the opening ceremony coin toss for the DC United Football club match at Audi Field in Washington D.C., May 3, 2025. DC United invited members from JBAB to honor our nation’s past and current military members during their military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)