One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

U.S. service members assigned to Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, pose for a group photo May 2, 2025. Members gathered together to meet with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, during a routine Battlefield Circulation visit to the base. CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9020838
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-OP101-1184
|Resolution:
|7016x4677
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|KISMAYO, SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
