One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

U.S. service members assigned to Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, pose for a group photo May 2, 2025. Members gathered together to meet with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, during a routine Battlefield Circulation visit to the base. CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)