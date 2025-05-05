Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia [Image 2 of 6]

    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

    KISMAYO, SOMALIA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Branden Alvarez, right, East Africa Response Force infantryman, briefs Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, left, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, regarding security and protection measures for the base May 1, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. During the visit, Cashman spent time meeting with forward-deployed troops, coordinating with key leaders and ensuring the bases’ overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Somalia
    forward deployed
    CJTFHOA
    Battlefield Circulation
    Kismayo
    outstation

