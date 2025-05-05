One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

U.S. Army Sgt. Branden Alvarez, right, East Africa Response Force infantryman, briefs Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, left, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, regarding security and protection measures for the base May 1, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. During the visit, Cashman spent time meeting with forward-deployed troops, coordinating with key leaders and ensuring the bases’ overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9020751
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-OP101-1081
|Resolution:
|7656x5104
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|KISMAYO, SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
