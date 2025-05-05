U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, thanks service members for their outstanding performance May 2, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. Cashman spent time meeting with forward-deployed troops, coordinating with key leaders and ensuring the bases’ overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9020822
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-OP101-1341
|Resolution:
|7050x4700
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|KISMAYO, SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.