One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

U.S. Army Maj. Eric Gardner, center, Battlefield Security Location commander, speaks about the accomplishments of his team during Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general’s visit to Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, May 2, 2025. During the visit, Cashman spent time meeting with forward-deployed troops, coordinating with key leaders and ensuring the bases’ overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)