    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia [Image 4 of 6]

    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

    KISMAYO, SOMALIA

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Eric Gardner, center, Battlefield Security Location commander, speaks about the accomplishments of his team during Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general’s visit to Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, May 2, 2025. During the visit, Cashman spent time meeting with forward-deployed troops, coordinating with key leaders and ensuring the bases’ overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

