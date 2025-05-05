One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, far right, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, meets with medical personnel during a Battlefield Circulation visit May 1, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. Cashman routinely visits forward-deployed troops to meet with key leaders, check on the morale and welfare of service members and ensure overall mission readiness throughout the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)