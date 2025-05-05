Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia [Image 3 of 6]

    One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia

    KISMAYO, SOMALIA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, far right, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, meets with medical personnel during a Battlefield Circulation visit May 1, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. Cashman routinely visits forward-deployed troops to meet with key leaders, check on the morale and welfare of service members and ensure overall mission readiness throughout the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    TAGS

    Somalia
    forward deployed
    CJTFHOA
    Battlefield Circulation
    Kismayo
    outstation

