U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, far right, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, meets with medical personnel during a Battlefield Circulation visit May 1, 2025, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia. Cashman routinely visits forward-deployed troops to meet with key leaders, check on the morale and welfare of service members and ensure overall mission readiness throughout the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9020788
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-OP101-1020
|Resolution:
|6588x4392
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|KISMAYO, SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One team: CJTF-HOA leaders visit troops in Kismayo, Somalia [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.