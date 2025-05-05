Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) pose for a group photo during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. The Wild Weasel Walk-through is conducted weekly and provides an opportunity for the Misawa AB command team to see the inner workings of various jobs and duties around the base, strengthening mission effectiveness through leadership engagement and firsthand understanding of daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)