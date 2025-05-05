Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) operate a TowFLEXX Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Tugs help the 35th Fighter Wing stay mission-ready by safely and quickly moving aircraft, directly supporting agile combat operations and rapid force projection in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)