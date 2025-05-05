Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section [Image 3 of 4]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) operate a TowFLEXX Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Tugs help the 35th Fighter Wing stay mission-ready by safely and quickly moving aircraft, directly supporting agile combat operations and rapid force projection in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

