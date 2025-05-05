Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) operate a TowFLEXX Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Tugs help the 35th Fighter Wing stay mission-ready by safely and quickly moving aircraft, directly supporting agile combat operations and rapid force projection in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9019949
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-TF852-1106
|Resolution:
|4404x2930
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
