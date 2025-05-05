Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, uses a controller during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Bell experienced operating a TowFLEXX Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug with guidance from members of the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, supporting the unit’s mission to enhance aircraft readiness and ensure rapid, efficient ground operations in support of the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to delivering agile combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)