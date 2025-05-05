U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, uses a controller during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Bell experienced operating a TowFLEXX Electric Towbarless Aircraft Tug with guidance from members of the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, supporting the unit’s mission to enhance aircraft readiness and ensure rapid, efficient ground operations in support of the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to delivering agile combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9019948
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-TF852-1096
|Resolution:
|5705x3796
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.