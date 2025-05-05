Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th MXG / 13 FGS Support Section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Bell, 35th Mission Support Group commander, listens to members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2025. Members discussed the 13th FGS’s various challenges and potential solutions to increase their level of productivity and mission success within the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)