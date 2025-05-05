Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kieara Obama, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office logistics manager, enters her workcenter at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. Obama was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her outstanding contributions to the APO mission. She also has arranged four professional development events for new non-commissioned officers across Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)