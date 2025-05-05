Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama [Image 2 of 4]

    Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kieara Obama, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office logistics manager, inspects a deployable debrief facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. As the logistics manager that coordinates use of the DDFs, Obama has enabled combat air power generation since joining the APO gaining her recognition as Mustang of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 20:17
    Photo ID: 9019694
    VIRIN: 250505-F-BG083-1019
    Resolution: 5829x3891
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    APO
    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    agile combat employment
    advanced programs office
    deployable debrief facility

