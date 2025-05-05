Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kieara Obama, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office logistics manager, locks a deployable debrief facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. Part of the APO mission is to manage special access programs designed to control access, distribution, and protection of sensitive and classified information. Obama has quickly adapted and contributed to this mission since joining the APO team in October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)