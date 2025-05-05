Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kieara Obama, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office logistics manager, was recognized as Mustang of the Week on May 5, 2025 for her outstanding contributions to the “Fight Tonight” mission.



As a logistics manager, Obama plans and conducts site surveys of debriefing facilities prior to U.S. Air Force pilots mobilizing to contingency operating bases. If needed, she coordinates use of a deployable debrief facility to be transported with the unit; ensuring pilots are able to deliver secure pre and post flight briefings, preserving combat air power generation capabilities.



Since joining the APO team in October, she managed the special access program for several exercises effectively controlling access, distribution, and protection of sensitive and classified information during agile combat employment movements across the Korean peninsula and throughout the Pacific theater.



“Obama particularly did a great job when managing SAP for our two forward deployed ACE movements to Gwanju and Suwon,” stated U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Czaplinski, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office special access programs personal security official. “She caught on very quickly to the responsibilities of her role here and she’s been an essential member of our team since joining us just a few months ago.”



Obama also serves as the professional development coordinator for the Osan 5-6 Council, arranging speed mentoring and records review events and several professional writing seminars for new non-commissioned officers across the wing.



“I love creating opportunities for new non-commissioned officers to thrive,” explained Obama. “I was once a new NCO who didn’t know how to supervise or write good awards packages for myself and my Airmen – but I learned, I grew and now I enjoy helping others become successful NCOs.”



A leader among her peers, Obama aspires to host at least one more professional development opportunity for NCOs across Osan before transitioning to her next duty location and reuniting with her two daughters, Tiara and Tyana.



Reflecting on her time in Korea, Obama’s plans for her future are to continue serving in the Air Force and taking advantage of opportunities that come her way.



“I’ve enjoyed going to Korean baseball games, dance classes, and walking across the sixth tallest building in the world. I would love to come back to Korea and bring my family with me so they can experience the rich culture here.”

