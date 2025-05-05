Mustang of the Week: SSgt Kieara Obama

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kieara Obama, 51st Fighter Wing advanced programs office logistics manager, poses for a photo in front of a deployable debrief facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2025. A DDF is a transportable shelter that mobilizes with a flying unit ensuring pilots are able to deliver secure pre and post flight briefings, preserving combat air power generation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
