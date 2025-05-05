Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community while attending events in the Eaton fire zone. Answering questions, providing guidance, and a listening ear, they are some of the most prominant faces on the USACE mission.
USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.
|05.03.2025
|05.06.2025 16:07
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people [Image 5 of 5], by Jordan Raiff
