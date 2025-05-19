New Outreach Role puts Rock Island Deputy Commander at Forefront of California Recovery

Photo By Jordan Raiff | Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community while attending events in the Eaton fire zone. Answering questions, providing guidance, and a listening ear, they are some of the most prominant faces on the USACE mission. USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Matthew Fletcher, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, assumed a new role as outreach officer in charge while deployed in response to the Southern California wildfires.



A first for USACE, Fletcher explained that the position was not part of previous disaster responses or emergency operations.



“This position was created to help talk with the public and make the public knowledgeable about the right-of-entry process, or more commonly called an ROE. Working in the position allowed me to oversee one team in the Eaton impact area and another in the Palisades.”



According to Fletcher, having the ability to oversee separate teams in multiple areas was key because each fire zone presents unique challenges.



“The Palisades area is more restricted due to its mountainous terrain,” Fletcher said. “With the Pacific Coast Highway restricted by the National Guard on both ends, only residents and workers have had access. Residents of Malibu or Santa Monica have had to go around those restrictions.”



Conversely, he said, “Eaton was the exact opposite — no restrictions, no guards. This meant significantly more community events to help one another, provide resources, and distribute food. On top of that, there were significant cultural differences. After the fires, people in the Palisades left the area. Eaton residents stayed close by. Eaton also has a significant Hispanic population.”



Fletcher said these differences were first noticed through the call center, where the volume of Spanish-speaking residents in Eaton prompted USACE to adjust recruitment.



“We had someone help in the call center once we realized there were language barriers,” Fletcher said. “So, when we started recruiting for the outreach program, we knew we needed people fluent in Spanish. We started with Patty Ramos from the Walla Walla District, and then Capt. Maria Pascual joined us from the St. Louis District. They’ve been a tremendous asset to our team.”



Both Pascual and Ramos reflected on the opportunity to use their language skills positively and appreciated what Fletcher was doing to help the residents.



“As part of the mobile outreach team, I used my Spanish-speaking skills to assist survivors facing language barriers, ensuring they received the support and resources they needed. I truly valued the opportunity to help the community directly. Major Fletcher, the Outreach OIC, kept us informed of local events and updates from the Public Affairs Office, helped us stay connected to broader response efforts,” said Pascual.



Adapting to local needs was a key component of providing support to the mission, especially in a role like Fletcher’s. One such adjustment came through coordination with the county on ROE materials.



“The county had both English and Spanish copies of the ROE,” he said. “So, if you went to any of the disaster recovery centers, you could get a copy in your preferred language. The L.A. community was also a big help. Having folks who spoke Spanish there, they were able to provide significant assistance.”



With the ROE application deadline now passed, Fletcher said the team’s focus has shifted.



“Since the deadline passed, the outreach teams have mostly focused on issue resolution,” he said. “This is where survivors approach us at outreach events for status updates on their property. They want updates on their ROE, they’re asking about their trees, or they want someone to inspect their properties.”



The process doesn’t end there. Fletcher explained that each time a member of the public was engaged, a form was filled out with that person’s contact information.



“If the team can’t answer the question on the spot, it progresses to the issue resolution team,” Fletcher said. “From there, the problem is sent to the appropriate Emergency Field Office, where a resident engineer investigates. Working with the EFO commander, they prioritize which homes to visit first.”



This is where Patty Ramos was able to step in and support Fletcher’s team.



Echoing Pascual’s sentiments, Ramos described her experience with pride. “During the Southern California Wildfire Mission, I had the privilege of serving as a Mobile Outreach Specialist. In this role, I was able to provide Spanish-language support, which played a crucial part in bridging communication gaps and establishing a deeper connection with the survivors in Pasadena and Eaton.”



Expanding, Ramos added, “What made this experience truly impactful was the guidance of Major Fletcher. His leadership was instrumental in helping us reach out to those affected by the wildfire, ensuring that no survivor felt overlooked. I had the honor of witnessing his compassionate approach firsthand during an outreach where the majority of attendees were Hispanic. Major Fletcher’s leadership not only sets the tone for every outreach mission but also exemplifies the power of empathy and service. His actions inspired us all to give our best in moments that truly mattered.”



Looking ahead, Fletcher sees the outreach teams evolving as needs shift.

“Right now, USACE is templated to provide assistance until January 2026,” he said. “We’re moving at a record pace with care and doing so safely. As I see it, the more homes we complete, the more the mission will scale back. We’re working to get homeowners their Final Signoffs so they can begin rebuilding.”



He added, “Naturally, the more homes we clear and sign off on, the fewer issues will arise. I see the outreach team continuing until mission completion. While some homes still need work, there are potential one-of-one issues that will need to be resolved. I see the team scaling down along with the number of issues.”



The wildfire response also gave Fletcher lessons to bring home.



“There were a lot of great lessons learned out here, especially for emergency management,” he said. “Back in Rock Island, we deal with a lot of flooding. Seeing how the Regional Field Office and Emergency Field Office operate presents good opportunities to adjust our emergency management back home.”



Fletcher, like many who volunteered to deploy, is taking more than logistics back with him — he’s taking stories.



“One of the most unique stories I heard came from a survivor whose home we visited,” he said. “This man and his wife saw the fire a few blocks away. The wind made it look like it wouldn’t impact them. He went to bed while his wife stayed up. She later woke him, and he could see an orange glow through the window. He stepped outside, and the fire had already surrounded them.”



“They had nothing prepped or packed. They raced into their car and stopped to check on a 90-year-old neighbor who couldn’t hear or move well. After beating on his door for 10 or 15 minutes, they realized he wasn’t home. Two of the three exits were blocked by downed trees. Their only option was to drive through the fire — not knowing if they’d make it.”



Fortunately, they did.



“The biggest thing I took away,” Fletcher said, “was that if it wasn’t for his wife, they wouldn’t be here today. Stories like this make you reflect on what’s important in life. These stories — the stories of the survivors — are what I’ll be taking with me.”