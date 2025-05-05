Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people [Image 5 of 5]

    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community while attending events in the Eaton fire zone. Answering questions, providing guidance, and a listening ear, they are some of the most prominant faces on the USACE mission.

    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:07
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildFires25

