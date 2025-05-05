ALTADENA, Calif- Providing information and answering questions from survivors is an important mission for the Southern California Wildfire Response program and the community outreach for Task Force Phoenix has been busy lately.
Since its inception, the Outreach Team has conducted over 9300 engagements across the impacted communities. Led by Maj. Matthew Fletcher from the Rock Island, IL division, this team of uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been routinely attending events for survivors of the wildfires, as well as visiting the Altadena post office, Malibu Farmers Market and other community hubs.
The Community Outreach team is there to listen, answer their questions and provide guidance in any way they can. Formed to ensure no survivor feels like they have to do this on their own, along with multiple bilingual members on site, they are ready to serve all survivors in the community.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 16:07
|Story ID:
|497206
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people, by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.