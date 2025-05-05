Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people

Photo By Jordan Raiff | Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community while attending events in the Eaton fire zone. Answering questions, providing guidance, and a listening ear, they are some of the most prominant faces on the USACE mission. USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires. see less | View Image Page

ALTADENA, Calif- Providing information and answering questions from survivors is an important mission for the Southern California Wildfire Response program and the community outreach for Task Force Phoenix has been busy lately.



Since its inception, the Outreach Team has conducted over 9300 engagements across the impacted communities. Led by Maj. Matthew Fletcher from the Rock Island, IL division, this team of uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been routinely attending events for survivors of the wildfires, as well as visiting the Altadena post office, Malibu Farmers Market and other community hubs.



The Community Outreach team is there to listen, answer their questions and provide guidance in any way they can. Formed to ensure no survivor feels like they have to do this on their own, along with multiple bilingual members on site, they are ready to serve all survivors in the community.