Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people

    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people

    Photo By Jordan Raiff | Uniformed and civilian members of USACE provide outreach to the Altadena community...... read more read more

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Story by Jordan Raiff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    ALTADENA, Calif- Providing information and answering questions from survivors is an important mission for the Southern California Wildfire Response program and the community outreach for Task Force Phoenix has been busy lately.

    Since its inception, the Outreach Team has conducted over 9300 engagements across the impacted communities. Led by Maj. Matthew Fletcher from the Rock Island, IL division, this team of uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been routinely attending events for survivors of the wildfires, as well as visiting the Altadena post office, Malibu Farmers Market and other community hubs.

    The Community Outreach team is there to listen, answer their questions and provide guidance in any way they can. Formed to ensure no survivor feels like they have to do this on their own, along with multiple bilingual members on site, they are ready to serve all survivors in the community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:07
    Story ID: 497206
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people, by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people
    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people
    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people
    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people
    Task Force Phoenix Community Outreach bringing their response to the people

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildFires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download