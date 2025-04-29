Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, assists a U.S. service member within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, including supervising four new Airmen tasked with securing transient lodging for over 800 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)