Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, left, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, listens to Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, as he highlights her accomplishments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th AEW, including leading a tasker to complete full accountability of over 800 individual rooms within just one week's time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)