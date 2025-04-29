Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th AEW, including leading a tasker to complete full accountability of over 800 individual rooms within just one week's time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)