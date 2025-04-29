U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, right, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, is congratulated by Col. Douglas Stouffer, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, including supervising four new Airmen tasked with securing transient lodging for over 800 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9017210
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-KE594-2056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.