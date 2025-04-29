Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, right, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, is congratulated by Col. Douglas Stouffer, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, including supervising four new Airmen tasked with securing transient lodging for over 800 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 05:41
    Photo ID: 9017210
    VIRIN: 250501-F-KE594-2056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra
    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra
    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra
    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra
    Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    marauder of the week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download