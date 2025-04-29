Marauder of the Week: TSgt Victoria Valtierra

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victoria Valtierra, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron lodging NCO in charge, poses for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 1, 2025. Valtierra was recognized as Marauder of the Week, having made a significant impact on the 386th AEW, including leading a tasker to complete full accountability of over 800 individual rooms within just one week's time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 05:41
|Photo ID:
|9017213
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-KE594-1007
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
