MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

Brandon Murphy, right, Lumena chief revenue officer, and Wyatt Glick, middle, Lumena head of project engineering, discuss the benefits and user process of the MindGym with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. Airmen across all ranks were encouraged by Lumena to use the MindGym as a proactive approach to managing stress and workload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience
