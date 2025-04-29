MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

Lumena MindGym flyers sit on a table within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. The Lumena MindGym provides Airmen with a self-guided, immersive tool to build mental resilience and combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|04.25.2025
|05.06.2025 05:28
|9017204
|250425-F-NI494-1008
|6048x4024
|16.01 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience
