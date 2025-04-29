Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Lumena MindGym flyers sit on a table within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. The Lumena MindGym provides Airmen with a self-guided, immersive tool to build mental resilience and combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 9017204
    VIRIN: 250425-F-NI494-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience
    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience
    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience
    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience
    MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    mental health awareness
    MindGym
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download