MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lumena MindGym flyers sit on a table within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. The Lumena MindGym provides Airmen with a self-guided, immersive tool to build mental resilience and combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)