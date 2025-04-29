386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience

Airmen at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing now have a new tool to strengthen their mental fitness thanks to the opening of the Lumena MindGym, a fully immersive cognitive training center aimed at combating stress and building resilience.



The MindGym is designed to teach Airmen simple but powerful techniques for managing stress, improving attention and enhancing mission readiness.



“The MindGym is like a cognitive training tool. It helps people relax, be more attentive and learn to deal with high-stress situations,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommie Hudson, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron customer service NCO in charge.



Hudson is a member of the base innovation team, a team consisting of Airmen from various units across the wing, whose coordinated efforts introduced MindGym to the installation. He emphasized the broad target audience for the device.



“Pretty much everyone can benefit,” Hudson said. “With this tool, we can combat mental health in a healthier way.”



Inside the MindGym, Airmen step into a reflective cube and wear a biosensor headband that monitors brain waves and heart rate. Sessions guide users through exercises such as tactical breathing and visual attention training, with instant feedback provided after each session.



“It’s a fully immersive space for people to learn different mental fitness exercises they can monitor and practice over time to become more resilient to stress,” said Brandon Murphy, Lumena chief revenue officer.



Murphy, who was introduced to the technology early in his career, said the tool gave him a new approach to managing stress.



“This tool radically shaped my way of handling everything that can affect our mental fitness,” Murphy said. “I hope to share that with as many people as I can.”



The MindGym is a self-service resource, allowing Airmen to create an account, schedule sessions and select the mental fitness exercises that best meet their needs. Murphy encourages Airmen to think of mental fitness like physical fitness.



“If we can take that same discipline we have with brushing our teeth or hitting the gym and apply it to flossing our brain twice a day, that’s fantastic,” Murphy said.



Participation frequency varies, but both Hudson and Murphy encourage Airmen to utilize the MindGym as often as needed.



“There’s no wrong answer for how often you come,” Murphy said. “Even one session could have a profound impact.”



Airmen interested in using the MindGym can find QR codes posted around the installation to schedule a session.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 05:28 Story ID: 497106 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.