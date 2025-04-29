MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing senior leadership tour the interior of the MindGym’s reflective cube within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. By promoting mental fitness alongside physical fitness, MindGym's goal is to mitigate burnout and improve performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)