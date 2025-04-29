U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Colemenares, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, sits in the MindGym within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 25, 2025. Equipped with biosensors and guided sessions, the MindGym is a sensory deprivation pod that helps users monitor and strengthen their mental fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|9017206
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-NI494-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.92 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MindGym opens at the 386th AEW to help Airmen build mental resilience [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th AEW: MindGym opens to help Airmen build mental resilience
