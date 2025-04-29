Fabian Vanhaecht works on a Humvee in the paint booth at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Vanhaecht is an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. Before starting at LRC Benelux last August, he worked at a commercial automobile repair shop in the local area. “The type of equipment I work on is different, but regardless, I perform my job with the same level of motivation and care,” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9017181
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-A4479-1707
|Resolution:
|2465x1848
|Size:
|926.99 KB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th
No keywords found.