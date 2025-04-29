Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th [Image 5 of 5]

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    05.05.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Fabian Vanhaecht works on a Humvee in the paint booth at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Vanhaecht is an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. Before starting at LRC Benelux last August, he worked at a commercial automobile repair shop in the local area. “The type of equipment I work on is different, but regardless, I perform my job with the same level of motivation and care,” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9017181
    VIRIN: 250506-A-A4479-1707
    Resolution: 2465x1848
    Size: 926.99 KB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

