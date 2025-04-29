LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fabian Vanhaecht works on a Humvee in the paint booth at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Vanhaecht is an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. Before starting at LRC Benelux last August, he worked at a commercial automobile repair shop in the local area. “The type of equipment I work on is different, but regardless, I perform my job with the same level of motivation and care,” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)