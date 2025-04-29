Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th [Image 2 of 5]

    LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    05.05.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Fabian Vanhaecht sprays a Humvee with olive drab green paint at the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux paint booth. Since August, Vanhaecht has worked there as an autobody technician. “When I applied for this job last year, I didn’t know the Army would be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2025. Now that I know this, I’m happy to be a part of the team on this special year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 04:54
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
