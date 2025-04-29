LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

Fabian Vanhaecht sprays a Humvee with olive drab green paint at the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux paint booth. Since August, Vanhaecht has worked there as an autobody technician. “When I applied for this job last year, I didn’t know the Army would be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2025. Now that I know this, I’m happy to be a part of the team on this special year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)
|05.05.2025
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
