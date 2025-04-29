LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fabian Vanhaecht, an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints detailed equipment information on the bumper of a Humvee in the LRC Benelux paint booth. The paint booth is the only one of its kind in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The cost of the paint booth when purchased in 2023 was over $120,000. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)