LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

Fabian Vanhaecht, an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints detailed equipment information on the bumper of a Humvee in the LRC Benelux paint booth. The paint booth is the only one of its kind in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The cost of the paint booth when purchased in 2023 was over $120,000. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9017180
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-A4479-5326
|Resolution:
|2465x1848
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
