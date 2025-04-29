Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th [Image 4 of 5]

    LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Fabian Vanhaecht, an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints detailed equipment information on the bumper of a Humvee in the LRC Benelux paint booth. The paint booth is the only one of its kind in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The cost of the paint booth when purchased in 2023 was over $120,000. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9017180
    VIRIN: 250506-A-A4479-5326
    Resolution: 2465x1848
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

