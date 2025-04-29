LRC Benelux autobody tech transforms APS-2 gear from tan to green on Army’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fabian Vanhaecht, an autobody technician with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints detailed equipment information on a Humvee in the LRC Benelux paint booth. “I like my job here because it’s diversified and multifaceted, and the equipment I work on is very specialized,” he said. (Photo by Giancarlo Giardina)