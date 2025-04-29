NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Miramar members pose for a group photo during a volunteer recognition ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the efforts of volunteers and service members for their contributions during the 2025 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive to support the NMCRS’ mission of providing financial, educational, and other forms of assistance to members of the community in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)