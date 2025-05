NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Miramar volunteers pose for a group photo during a volunteer recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the efforts of volunteers and service members for their contributions during the 2025 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive to support the NMCRS’ mission of providing financial, educational, and other forms of assistance to members of the community in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)