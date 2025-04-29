NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Koeneke, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, showcases equipment used by EOD personnel to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Miramar volunteers during a volunteer recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the efforts of volunteers and service members for their contributions during the 2025 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive to support the NMCRS’ mission of providing financial, educational, and other forms of assistance to members of the community in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)