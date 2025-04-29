Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts [Image 10 of 13]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, speaks in front of U.S. service members and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Miramar volunteers during a volunteer recognition ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the efforts of volunteers and service members for their contributions during the 2025 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive to support the NMCRS’ mission of providing financial, educational, and other forms of assistance to members of the community in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9016004
    VIRIN: 250502-M-HL316-1070
    Resolution: 6453x4304
    Size: 18.63 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

