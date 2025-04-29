NMCRS Top Guns: NMCRS awards volunteers for their efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aidan Baldwin, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, assists Analee Henline, a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Miramar volunteer, don an EOD advanced bomb suit during a volunteer recognition ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The ceremony recognized the efforts of volunteers and service members for their contributions during the 2025 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active-Duty Fund Drive to support the NMCRS’ mission of providing financial, educational, and other forms of assistance to members of the community in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)