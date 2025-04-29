Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy naval aviators pose with a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and a U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II aircraft with VFA-147, CVW-5, inside Hanger 5300, during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:24
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
