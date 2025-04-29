Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Guests take a photo of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 9014292
    VIRIN: 250504-M-BU985-1089
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 724.49 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD25
    FamilyDay25

