Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Guests take a photo of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:24
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
