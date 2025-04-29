Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Masahiro Utsumi, also known as Whiskey Papa, conducts arial stunts in an Extra EA 300L aircraft during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
