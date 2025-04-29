Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 21 of 24]

    Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Masahiro Utsumi, also known as Whiskey Papa, conducts arial stunts in an Extra EA 300L aircraft during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 9014298
    VIRIN: 250504-M-BU985-1700
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 256.17 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD25
    FamilyDay25

