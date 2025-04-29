Friendship Day 25: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett, a combat photographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of New Jersey, poses for a photo with guests during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9014296
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-BU985-1138
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|673.3 KB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
